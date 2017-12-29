Padmavati Row | CBFC to consult historians

The Censor Board has sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film "Padmavati" by inviting them to view the film. These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot. While Gupta is professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is principal of Agrawal College. The age-old custom of jauhar (mass immolation) should be shown effectively in the film or else it can have adverse effects on the audience, he said, adding that it should not be romanticised in the film as well. According to sources, a four-member panel has been formed to review the film next month