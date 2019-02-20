'PadMan' has turned into a movement for menstrual hygiene: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been instrumental in bringing discussions on menstrual hygiene to the fore with his film 'PadMan' has now joined hands with Run4Niine for a nationwide running event for menstrual hygiene awareness. The actor added that he is excited to be partnering with the Niine Movement to encourage an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation with his "fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and path breakers". The event will take place in multiple cities across 20+ states in India on March 8 to mark International Women's Day with Akshay Kumar flagging it off in Lucknow. The campaign aims to bridge the gap between sanitary napkin users from 18 per cent to 82 per cent. The organisers of the event hope of setting the Guinness World Record for organising the 'Largest Number of Runs in a Single Day for Menstrual Hygiene Awareness' with the event.