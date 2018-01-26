'Padmaavat' witnesses decent opening amid restricted screening

Despite facing a lot of protests and amid restricted screening, Sanjay Leela Bhanasli's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' has opened to a decent opening at the Box-Office. According to Box-Office India, Bhansali's controversial flick earned around Rs. 18 crore net on its opening day. It's not a bumper opening the makers would have expected, but despite some circuits completely or partially shut, the numbers are decent enough. The paid preview shows that started on January 24 collected a total of Rs.5 crore. The movie performed extremely well in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer had a great start in international markets as it raked in good numbers in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The film is expected to do good business in coming days.