Padmaavat row: Secular India under threat, says filmmaker Mira Nair

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair on Thursday said she is appalled to see how a section of the society is threatening the diversity of a secular country like India over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial release 'Padmaavat'. While talking to ANI, she said that she is appalled that the diversity of a secular country like India is being threatened. She added, "censorship" is the biggest enemy of "creativity". The Indian-American filmmaker was present at the 2018 Jaipur Literature Festival.