'Padmaavat' - Pakistan gives SMOOTH Clearance for film's release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama "Padmaavat" was on Wednesday cleared for release in Pakistan, said the censor board's top official. In India, the film's makers have had a long struggle in getting it to theatres as some Rajput outfits have been up against its release over alleged historical innaccuracies. Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists have been staging violent protests in some parts of the country to stop the film's release. With Deepika Padukone as brave Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as menacing Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as the proud king Maharawal Ratan Singh, the movie sets out to tell a tale of Rajput valour and sacrifice.