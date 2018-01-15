'Padmaavat' makers listed disclaimers loud & clear via ad

The makers of Deepika padukone starrer "Padmaaavat", through front page advertisements in newspapers on Monday, listed disclaimers clarifying that it never had dream sequence featuring Alauddin Khilji aka Ranveer Singh and Rani Padmavati, and that it is a movie every Indian will be proud of. The ad comes a day after the controversial movie's producers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures officially announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25 with due modifications suggested by the CBFC. "'Padmaavat' is a film that every India will be proud of. Please visit your nearest theatre on January 25 to experience it yourself," the makers have stated at the end of the ad, which has the movie's poster, featuring lead actress Deepika Padukone, on the flipside.