'Padmaavat', 'Mahanati' in IFFI's 2018 Indian Panorama section

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Epic big screen dramas like "Padmaavat" and "Mahanati", as well as features like "Nagarkirtan", "Sinjar" and "Bhayanakam" are a part of the selection of Indian Panorama films for the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa next month.

Acclaimed director Shaji N. Karun's Malayalam drama "Olu" will open the feature film category of the Indian Panorama section, which will have a mix of Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Tulu, Ladakhi, Jasari and Hindi films, read a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Wednesday.

The feature film jury of thirteen members was headed by acclaimed film director and screenwriter Rahul Rawail. The jury has selected a bouquet of 22 feature films, including titles like "Walking With The Wind", "Ee Maa Yove", "Dhappa", "To Let" and "Peranbu".

"Padmaavat", "Mahanati", "Raazi" and "Tiger Zinda Hai" have been chosen as 'mainstream films' by an internal committee of the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF).

The titles for the non-feature film segment were chosen by a separate seven-member jury headed by film director and editor Vinod Ganatra. The jury selected the film "Kharvas", directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale as the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2018. There will be a total of 21 non-feature films selected for it.

IFFI 2018 will be held in Goa from November 20-28.

--IANS

rb/bg