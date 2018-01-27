'Padmaavat' crosses Rs. 50 crore-mark

Despite facing a lot of protests and amid restricted screening, Sanjay Leela Bhanasli's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' has taken the Box Office by storm as it raked in Rs 56 crore within three days of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures of the film, writing, "#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would've touched ? 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: ? 56 cr. India biz.... SUPERB!" The paid preview shows that started on January 24 collected a total of Rs.5 crore. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer is expected to do good business in coming days.