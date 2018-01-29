Padmaavat crosses 100 cr despite protests | Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has marched past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend, bringing cheer to the Bollywood cash registers despite facing a long period of struggle for release. According to Viacom18 Motion Pictures, one of the banners behind the period drama, "Padmaavat" made a total of Rs 114 crore by January 28 after releasing on January 25 across 4,000 screens in India. It has received mixed reviews, with some appreciating the movie for its visual brilliance and impeccable performances, while some slamming it for glorifying the practice of Jauhar (self-immolation) and for showcasing Alauddin Khilji as demon-like. The film's cast Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are on a high after receiving positive reviews.