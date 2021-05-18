Padma Shri Awardee And Renowned Cardiologist Dr KK Agarwal Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

Renowned cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Agarwal left for his heavenly abode last night (11.30pm on 17 May) after being on ventilator support for several days at AIIMS Delhi due to COVID-19, reports Economic Times.

Born on 5 September 1958, the 62-years-old Dr Agarwal had previously served as the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and was the present head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He had been conferred with the Padma Shri honour by the Government in 2010.

The development of Dr Agarwal’s demise was announced through a statement tweeted from his Twitter handle. It read, “Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives.”

Dr KK Agarwal was also serving as the incumbent president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania. He was also conferred with the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award.