Padma Shri actor Tom Alter dies after long battle with cancer

Padma Shri awardee and veteran film actor Tom Alter passed away on late Friday night after battling with stage four skin cancer. He was 67. He was famously known for playing the gangster Keshav Kalsi in the hit soap opera 'Junoon', which ran for a record five years during the 1990s. A native of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, Alter was bestowed with Padma Shri for his service to the field of arts and cinema. Apart from acting in over 300 movies and numerous TV shows, Alter was the first person to interview Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for TV when the cricketer was yet to debut for India. His sudden death has come as a huge shock to the Indian film fraternity.