New Paddock complex at MMRT inaugurated

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) In keeping with its reputation as an institution always on the move, the Madras Motor Sports Club on Friday unveiled a significant upgrade to the Paddock and related facilities.

A new pit complex with garages and hospitality suites has been developed at a cost of over Rs 20 Crore, at India's first FIA-licensed track here.

In a matter of just 12 months, the MMSC carried out massive development work with 20 pit garages, a spectator viewing terrace and VIP hospitality suites that can accommodate up to 400 people along the pit-lane on the eastern side, thereby creating a truly international standard facility at the MMRT near Sriperumbudur.

The development work has already received rave reviews from the competitors and aficionados. The spacious garages for the teams allow the competitors and their teams to have plenty of space to work on their cars and bikes.

The new pit complex follows on from the upgrade done to the race control room with state-of-the-art hardware installed last year as well as India's first and only bespoke drag strip. A second paddock on the western side with its own short circuit allows the MMSC to effectively split the track into two and host two separate events concurrently.

Also being developed is a full-fledged, permanent rally track measuring 7.5 Kms. The MMSC is working closely with triple Asia-Pacific Rally champion Gaurav Gill to start a driving academy in the near future.

Earlier, work on widening of the run-off areas and resurfacing of a few sections of the track was also carried out as the circuit received FIA Grade-2 certification. The MMSC is thus the only private motorsport club in India owning an international race track.

Reviewing the development work, MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: "It has been a long journey for MMSC from its humble beginnings 66 years ago. Even after we moved our racing activities from Sholavaram to the new track near Sriperumbudur, we constantly strove to improve, not just in terms of conducting events, but also upgrading facilities over a period of time."

"In 2014, the track received FIA Grade-2 certification, but in keeping with our philosophy of ever onward, we decided to refurbish and upgrade the existing facilities at considerable expense."

