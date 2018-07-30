Paddlers bag six medals in team events at Jordan Junior and Cadet open

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Indian junior paddlers, who put up a dominating show in the individual events of the Jordan Junior and Cadet Open, turned in yet another sterling display in the team events and clinched six medals -- one gold, three silver and two bronze.

In the all-India final of the junior girls' category on Sunday, India 2 team comprising Prapti Sen, Swastika Ghosh and Surbhi Patwari prevailed over the India 1 team of Selena Selvakumar and Yashini Sivasankar 3-1 to annexe the gold, according to the statement.

In the junior boys' category, India 1 team consisting of Jeet Chandra, Manush Shah and Snehit Suravajjula went down fighting to the formidable Chinese Taipei team 1-3 to return with a silver medal.

The India 2 squad consisting of Ankuram Jain, Parth Virmani and Sarthak who had qualified for the semifinals, also lost to the eventual winners Chinese Taipei to finish their campaign with a bronze medal in the junior boys' event.

In the cadet girls' competition, the pair of Diya Chitale and Trisha Gogoi put up a valiant fight against the formidable Chinese team before going down with a narrow margin of 2-3 to settle for the silver.

Guining Wang and Sui Xiaoran won their respective matches against Diya Chitale (3-0) and Trisha (3-1) to give China a healthy 2-0 lead.

But the Indians came back stronger to win their next two matches to take the tie into the decider. Diya and Trisha won their doubles encounter 3-1 against Sui Xiaoran and Yulei Zhang, while Diya won her second singles of the night with a formidable 3-0 victory over Sui Xiaoran.

With the scores levelled, it was down to Trisha to steer India towards the finish line but she came up short against Guining Wang and lost 0-3. The team finished with a silver.

In the Cadet boys' team category, Payas Jain and H. Jeho representing India 1 after their brilliant show against Sweden 3 and Iran 2 in their round of 16 clash and quarterfinal clash respectively eventually lost 0-3 against Chinese Taipei in the semifinals to bow out of the tournament with a bronze medal.

