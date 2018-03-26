Paddler Soumyajit axed from UTT player draft

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league on Monday axed rape-accused paddler Soumyajit Ghosh from the upcoming player draft for the second season of the Ultimate Table Tennis league.

Raj Mondal has been roped in as replacement for Ghosh.

The organisers made the announcement a couple of days after the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) provisionally suspended the Olympian paddler.

His investigations are pending for rape charges levelled by a teenager in Kolkata.

Mondal is ranked sixth in the country and has won two mixed doubles titles in the Senior National Championships and finished third in the singles of the last National Games.

He has been playing in the Spanish League this season and has won all the 12 matches he has played so far.

Soumyajit, 24, is an Arjuna awardee, who was training in Germany for the April 4 to 15 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, and has denied the allegations.

