'Pad Man' to premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that his movie 'Pad Man', based on the taboo surrounding sanitary pads in India, will be premiering at the upcoming Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF). The 'Khiladi' star took to Twitter to post a Japanese poster of the film, which will be unveiled at TIFF. He tweeted, "Here's the Japanese poster of PADMAN! Excited for the film to be screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival!! #PADMAN #TIFFJP #?????. Internationally, the film came face-to-face with a controversy as it was banned in Kuwait and Pakistan due to its subject. The flick, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, earned a decent Rs 81.82 crore at the box office.