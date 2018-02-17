'Pad Man' declared tax free in Rajasthan
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje declared Akshay Kumar starrer 'Pad Man' tax free in the state. The film had marked Akshay Kumar's first release in 2018, and according to Director R Balki, India was the first country in the world to make a film on menstruation. 'Pad Man' is based on the various troubles women in rural areas face during menstruation. The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine.