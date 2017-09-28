Paco Ayestaran named new Las Palmas coach

Madrid, Sep 28 (IANS) Las Palmas football club confirmed former Valencia boss Paco Ayestaran as their new first team coach following the resignation of Manolo Marquez.

Marquez on Tuesday resigned after two wins and four defeats in his four games in charge and Ayestaran takes over on Wednesday after a brief spell at Valencia in 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.

The former assistant to Rafael Benitez at Liverpool, was in charge for eight games at the end of the 2015-16 campaign taking three wins, which were enough to lift the team from the danger of relegation, but was sacked after four defeats from the first four matches of last season.

He also has coaching experience with Maccabi Tel Aviv and in Mexico with Santos Laguna and Tecos.

Ayestaran's first game in charge will be away to FC Barcelona on October 1.

--IANS

gau/bg