Pacer Shami to bowl only 15-17 overs in Ranji match

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Shami will play for Bengal in their next fixture against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy but the BCCI has allowed him to bowl only 15-17 overs per innings.

Shami, who mainly plays Tests, was impressive in England and is the leading wicket taker for India in the longest format with 33 wickets this year.

Team India physio Patirck Farhat is expected to take regular updates on Shami's fitness as he was rested after the first two ODIs in the series against the West Indies.

Shami's inclusion will do a world of good to Bengal who are yet to win a match this season and have six points from their matches against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.

India's tour to Australia begins with three T20I series from November 21. The first Test is at Adelaide from December 6.

--IANS

