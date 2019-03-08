Pacer Bumrah in A-plus category of Annual Player Contracts

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) included fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the A-plus category of the Annual Player Contracts for the period from October 2018 to September 2019.

Bumrah joined opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli in the A-plus category which has a Rs 7 crore annual contract, according to a statement issued on Thursday night.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was among the biggest gainers as he was included in the A category which has a Rs 5 crore annual contract. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also in this category along with 10 other players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane.

Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are the other players in the A category.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are in the B category along with Lokesh Rahul and Hardik Pandya. B category has a Rs 3 crore annual contract.

Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha were included in the Rs 1 crore C grade category.

From the women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav were included in the Rs 50 lakh A category.

