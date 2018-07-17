Pacer Awana retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Former India paceman Parvinder Awana on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game with immediate effect.

The pacer represented Delhi for nine years and played two Twenty20 Internationals against England in 2012, but failed to pick up any international wicket.

Awana shared the news of his retirement on Twitter, thanking his teammates, coaches and the support staff over the years.

"Representing India and DDCA has been a matter of great pride for me," Awana said.

"I feel that it's the right time to pass the baton to the younger guys. I thank all DDCA selectors and senior players for providing me the platform to show my skills," he wrote.

The 31-year-old Awana made his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. Although he picked up just one wicket in his debut match, he took a hat-trick against Maharashtra in his next game.

In all, he played 62 first-class matches, claiming 191 wickets at 29.23, including 10 five-wicket and one ten-wicket haul.

His last appearance at the senior level remains the Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand in 2016.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Awana represented Kings XI Punjab for three years during 2012-2014. He also played in 44 List-A games and 61 T20s, collecting 63 and 77 wickets respectively.

