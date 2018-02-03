Pablo Schreiber is talented: Gerard Butler

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Gerard Butler has praised his "Den of Thieves" co-star Pablo Schreiber, saying he is talented.

The movie, brought to India by PVR Pictures, revolves around two rival groups -- The Outlaws (Schreiber's character Ray Merriman's team) and The Regulators (Butler's team).

"If I had two words to describe Pablo's character (Merriman), it is that he is intelligent and ferocious. A lot of his ferocity is hidden inside him and I love his quietness from outside and that's who Pablo is. He brings in huge amount of dedication, you have to see how hard he works," Butler said in a statement.

He added: "It's hard to look big when you are 6 ft 4 inch. I am 6ft 2 inch and it's hard enough for me to look big, but I know it's even harder for him. He's like a monster in the training that he's put in. He's worked so hard and he looks so professional that he's just like this all-rounded bada**. He's a very talented actor and brings in a 1000 per cent, which is what we needed for this role."

Set in Los Angeles, Christian Gudegast-director "Den of Thieves" follows the intersecting and connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's department and the state's most successful bank robbery crew. It released in India on Friday.

Talking about the script, Butler said: "When I read the story, what I really liked about is that I had never seen anything like it before. It takes you into the world which is gritty, real but has so much heart as well. On one hand it is very complex heist which is fascinating to get involved with, but you also follow these characters, their families and the hardships that they go through and how living this kind of lives play on them and also how human they really are.

"End of the day, they are still trying to have families and trying to live a regular life in some way. And that part of the story is so efficiently told that it has a surprising amount of heart and emotion. And then, you go through the whole emotion that the world that you going through is not necessarily the world you are in. There are twists and turns in a way that I have never seen a script like that with so many surprises."

--IANS

sug/rb