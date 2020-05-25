Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Files Plaint Against Anushka for Misusing Pic

After a legal notice was sent to co-producer of Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma, for an alleged casteist slur, the Amazon Prime original series has landed in another controversy. A BJP MLA from UP, Nandkishor Gurjar, has filed a complaint against Anushka for using his photo in the series without his permission.

The photo, which has been morphed to include the fictional characters of the series, also includes Gurjar. Taking to Twitter, the MLA started a hashtag, #BanPaatalLok, claiming that the show is trying to tarnish the image of BJP.

Also Read: ‘Paatal Lok’ Is Inspired by Reality: Makers of the Show

Terming Paatal Lok ‘anti-national’ Gurjar, an MLA from UP’s Loni, has stated in his complaint that the show shows castes in Sanatan Dharma and different Hindu agencies in a negative light. Gurjar’s photo has been used in a scene that shows Balkrishna Bajpayee, one of the antagonists, inaugurating a national highway. The original photo has a host of BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The politician also said that the the web series shows Gurjars as being dacoits and a community associated with malpractices, adding that Paatal Lok is also trying to create unrest among different castes of India, namely Jats, Brahmins and Tyagis.

Not just that, he also alleged that apart from maligning BJP’s image, the series is also trying to build a terror-free image of Pakistan. Gurjar demanded a case be registered against Anushka Sharma under the National Security Act for inciting communal stir.

Also Read: Legal Notice Sent to Anushka Sharma for Slur In ‘Paatal Lok’

. Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsSituation Under Control Even After Lockdown Relaxations: Delhi CM . Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.