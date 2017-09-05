P V Sindhu Shares Teacher’s Day 2017 Special Video Paying Ode to Her Coach Pullela Gopichand

On Teacher’s Day 2017, the Rio Olympic Silver medalist PV Sindhu has come up with her own unique way to pay gratitude to her coach and mentor Pullela Gopichand. The Indian badminton star has unveiled an ad spot which has been co-produced by her specially on Teacher’s Day to shed light on how motivating her coach has been ever since their successful partnership started right from the early days. Sindhu has won an Olympic medal and three World Championships medals under Gopichand. (ALSO READ Happy Teachers’ Day 2017: Top 5 Reasons Why Your Mother is Your Best Teacher).

In the video ‘I Hate My Teacher feat P V Sindhu’, she reveals how she hated her coach for giving her scars, shouting at her, pushing her hard and never giving up. But she also thanks him for believing in her and to mould her into a world beater in badminton.

Sindhu could not help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence. Turning a producer for the Gatorade digital film was a heartfelt gesture that she made for her coach. And the video is an ode to Gopichand for his motivation, guidance and efforts.

Through the video I Hate My Teacher, the brand ambassador of Gatorade, Sindhu portrayed the love-hate relationship between the any student and the mentor. The video also gives us a glimpse of Sindhu’s journey and her equation with Gopichand.

In an interview P V Sindhu said, “This Teacher’s Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honour the driving force in their lives. Let’s hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves.”

In fact Pullela Gopichand is also very proud of the Indian badminton poster girl Sindhu and believes that considering Sindhu is only 22,year-old, she will have a lot of gold medals by the time she retires.

Sindhu is now aiming to continue her winning momentum at the Korea and Japan super series, in September.

Sindhu, who recently bettered her bronze medal performances at the 2013 and 2014 World Championships to secure the silver at the 2017 edition in Glasgow, went down to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a nerve-wrecking one hour 50 minute final at the Emirates Arena. Starting September 12, P V Sindhu will feature in the Korea Superseries and she will face Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi, whom she defeated recently in Glasgow, in the opening-round.

Photograph: Getty Images