P Sreejesh faces long road to recovery, but hockey star is determined to make strong comeback

It was a particularly muggy and drippy afternoon in Ipoh, Malaysia. India were playing Australia at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup when Eddie Ockenden lunged forward to pick up a ball in India's striking circle. P Sreejesh, off his line to stop Eddie, skidded, the knee bent at an awkward angle. Three minutes later, he was being helped off the pitch by former full-back and stand-in manager Jugraj Singh.

That was five months ago. Sreejesh had experienced one of the most common knee injuries " the anterior cruciate ligament sprain or tear (ACL). The cruciate ligaments are found inside the knee joint. They cross each other to form an 'X' with the anterior cruciate ligament in front and the posterior cruciate ligament in the back. In the five months since, Indian hockey has found itself at the crossroads and staring at an existential crisis.

What seemed a pretty smooth road to the 2018 World Cup, twisting and turning through the Commonwealth Games (CWG), Asian Games, past the Hockey World League Finals and then onto the freeway leading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics suddenly turned bumpy. India failed to reach the final of the Azlan Shah, and couldn't make it to the last four of the HWL semis in London. Worse, they lost to Malaysia and Canada when it seemed the team could canter through.

The biggest casualty has been the sacking of Olympic-bound coach Roelant Oltmans; a direct result of the losses that piled up. It would seem churlish or even downright discourteous to redline that all the issues the team faces now are simply because of the absence of one player. To the critics, it would appear like a one-player team; a recipe for disaster. But the same was said of Sardar Singh at his peak; of Dhanraj between 98' and 2000 or even when Prithipal Singh was at his peak between 1960 and 64'.

It's been a while since India looked up to a goalkeeper to deliver. Since 2011, when India won the first Asian Champions Trophy at Ordos where Sreejesh kept away Pakistan in the tie-breaker, expectations have grown. Sreejesh too has delivered.

Amidst the chaos that engulfs Indian hockey at the moment, will Sreejesh, the man expected to lead India back to a top four position heal in time? Or have the injuries' taken their toll on a man whose 'mind' is considered unbreakable?

Col (Dr) Bibhu Nayak, specialist on deputation (sports medicine) at Delhi's AIMS laughs off the suggestion that Sreejesh can in anyway be bogged down with injury.

"He has been regular when we were having the rehabilitation period," says Dr Nayak. "Yes, it's a difficult injury and it does take a toll on the person. I mean, you literally have to learn how to walk, sit do what you normally take for granted. But knowing him as a person and player both, he would be out of that 'worry' zone quite fast and back in his position as India's number one goalkeeper."

ACL injuries are common but just as some players have come back successfully, there are several who don't quite make the grade " either they are afraid of going all out or the injury hasn't been allowed to heal completely. "I don't think that will be the issue in this case," explains Nayak. "There is no fast tracking of Sreejesh happening. He hasn't played since the injury and the rehabilitation has been good. It's definitely up to Hockey India and the team management but I am quite sure they won't push him back into the team knowing the importance of him as a player or a team leader."

Over the years, Indian hockey goalkeepers have not really been considered demigods. And neither they enjoy the usual fan worship. In recent times, Ashish Ballal and before him Mark Patterson were the ones that enjoyed top billing along with the star forward or the goal-spewing penalty corner specialist.

Sreejesh changed all that. His performance, his leadership skills and his penchant to play the fool endeared him to hockey fans. He caught the imagination of the nation thanks to his confidence and the fact that he could motivate an entire team. Tournament after tournament, match after match, fans were confident that Sreejeesh could take on the European and Australian heavyweights, save goals and ensure India have a decent chance of winning the match.

