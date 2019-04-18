P Chidambaram, his family cast their votes in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections underway across India today. Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote at a polling station in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district. P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and Karti's wife Srinidi Rangarajan also cast their votes at a polling station in Sivaganga. Karti Chidambaram has been fielded by Congress' from Sivaganga. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting will be cast for 95 Parliamentary seats. Security arrangements have been tightened at all the polling stations. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.