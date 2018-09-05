P C Chandra Jewellers signs Kriti Kharbanda as brand ambassador

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) PC Chandra Jewellers has signed actress Kriti Kharbanda as brand ambassador.

The "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" actress, who will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's "Housefull 4", will endorse the brand across India.

Kriti said in a statement: "P C Chandra Jewellers is one of the most sought after jewellery brands in the country. I feel really honoured and happy to be part of their team. It's my first jewellery endorsement and because I have also studied jewellery design, it's something very close to my heart and I feel very happy being associated with the brand."

Earlier, the actress' representatives had wrongly issued a statement mentioning PC Jewellers.

--IANS

rb/bg