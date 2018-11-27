OYO appoints Rohit Kapoor to lead real estate businesses

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) OYO Hotels on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor to lead its real estate businesses from the coming December 6.

Rohit was the Executive Director and a member of the board at Max Healthcare, a joint venture between Max India and Life Healthcare, South Africa, OYO said.

"He will also be responsible for growing OYO's business in India as well as across international markets, through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities," according to a statement from the company.

OYO Hotels runs a multi-country chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces.

