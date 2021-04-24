3 Delhi Hospitals Send Out SOS Calls as Oxygen Shortage Continues

As severe oxygen shortage continues in Delhi, three hospitals in the national capital sent out SOS calls on Saturday, 24 April, pleading for oxygen supply as they struggled to cope with COVID patients requiring the life-saving gas.

Delhi Moolchand hospital sent out an urgent SOS call, saying that they had less than two hours of oxygen support remaining.

The hospital is currently treating over 135 COVID-19 patients.

“We are desperate; have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect,” the hospital said on Twitter, tagging CM Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor Anil Baijal as it pleaded for urgent help.

Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hosp. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #. @ArvindKejriwal @CMODelhi @LtGovDelhi @satinderjain26 @PMOIndia — Moolchand Healthcare (@Moolchand_Hosp) April 24, 2021

NDTV reported, quoting sources, that the hospital chain has stopped admitting patients till the shortage is resolved.

The Medical Director of Moolchand Hospital, Madhu Handa, told NDTV an hour later that they were down to 30 minutes of oxygen supply but added that they had managed to get in touch with nodal officers and cognisance had been taken of the shortage.

Also Read: 25 Sickest COVID Patients Die at Delhi Hosp Amid Oxygen Shortage

“But I think there are other hospitals facing similar challenge. So they now have to prioritise,” Handa said, adding that the situation was so bad that she had been coordinating since 4 am in the morning for this.

Story continues

Delhi’s Batra Hospital was the other one which sent out an SOS call, telling NDTV that they were completely out of oxygen reserves.

“Our oxygen supply is over. There is no oxygen in the tank. We are only able to supply oxygen to the patients in ICU,” Dr Bankata, Executive Director, Batra Hospital told NDTV.

Sometime later however, the hospital received oxygen supply from the Delhi Government, which reportedly provided one oxygen tanker.

“We have another one to one-and-a-half hours of oxygen for all our patients. There are 260 patients in the hospital,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital said that it’s oxygen supply would only last half an hour now, reported ANI.

“More than 200 lives are at stake. We lost 20 people due to an oxygen shortage last night,” DK Baluja from the hospital told ANI.

Also Read: ‘Beg, Borrow, Steal, But Ensure Oxygen’: Delhi HC to Centre

Oxygen Woes Rage in Delhi

Oxygen supply woes have been raging in Delhi for days now, with hospitals desperately seeking the life-saving gas, restricted by its neighbours – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, Director-Medical of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital told ANI on that 25 sickest patients had passed away in a 24-hour period at the hospital. The director had said that the hospital only has a stock of oxygen for another two hours and ventilators and BiPAP are not working efficiently.

The same day, Delhi’s Max Hospital took to Twitter to send out an SOS, saying that they only had an hour’s oxygen supply remaining and had been waiting for fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. The hospital chain said that they had over 700 patients admitted and were in need of immediate assistance.

Hospitals Move HC Over Shortage

On Friday, Bram Healthcare Private Limited and Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre moved the Delhi High Court over the shortage of oxygen, joining the list of at least six hospitals to have done so amid the crippling shortage of the life-saving gas.

The Delhi High Court told the Nodal Officer of Delhi to issue necessary instructions for these two hospitals on Friday, reported ANI.

On Wednesday, Max Healthcare became the first hospital to move the Delhi HC citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max had informed the court that it currently has only three hours of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs, the lives of 400 patients, out of which 262 are COVID patients, are under threat.

Max Group of Hospitals had released a press statement detailing the hours of oxygen supply left at its hospitals across the capital. According to the statement, all hospitals had less than 24 hours of supply left, with some having just 2-3 hours of oxygen left when the press release came.

Several major hospitals in Delhi, like Max, Apollo, Sri Ganga Ram and Fortis, are dependent on oxygen suppliers from the neighbouring states, but the restrictions continue even after the Delhi High Court ruled against any curb.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed all authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the MHA order, that there shall be no restriction on inter-and intra-state movement of medical oxygen.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.3 Delhi Hospitals Send Out SOS Calls as Oxygen Shortage ContinuesIn Record Daily High, India Reports 3.46 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.