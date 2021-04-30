'Oxygen Langars' for COVID Patients at Gurudwaras Are Saving Lives & Winning Hearts

As Covid-19 crisis worsens in India, volunteers step up efforts to provide relief to their fellow citizens. But Gurudwaras in Delhi and Ghaziabad have gone a step ahead to save lives of Covid-19 patients at a time when India's healthcare system is in crisis. The initiative was organised amid acute oxygen shortage across the national capital. It has come as a huge relief to many at a time when Oxygen prices have sky-rocketed due to black marketing.

