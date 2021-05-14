Oxygen Crisis in Delhi: Political blame game continues; Satyendar Jain clarifies

India is facing a humanitarian crisis with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, however, there seems to be no end to the political blame game in the country. The Delhi government has once again locked its horns with the Central government over the issue of oxygen shortage and crisis in the National Capital. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia yesterday announced that Delhi is not witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen now and it does not need 700 MT daily. A lot of political remarks were made following his statement and Delhi's Health Minister has stated that we do not have a storage shortage and the Delhi government is not hoarding on the oxygen.