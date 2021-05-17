Oxygen Concentrator Black-Marketing Case: Absconding Businessman Navneet Kalra Arrested By Delhi Police

Businessman Navneet Kalra, the owner of the famous Khan Chacha restaurant in the upscale Khan Market, has been finally traced and arrested by the Delhi police.

He had been absonding for over a week since the seizure of around 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by him — Khan Chacha, Nega Ju, and Town Hall — in the national capital.

As per the sources, Kalra was arrested from Gurugram by the south district Police and handed over to the Crime Branch.

His alleged involvement in the black-marketing of Oxygen concentrators has also triggered a political blame game. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused him of being close to the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Kalra had also approached the High Court for anticipatory bail after the raids. However, the court had rejected his plea.

On May 6, the Delhi Police had received information about black-marketing of oxygen concentrators in some restaurants. Acting on the information, the police raided the Nege & Ju Bar, located at the Lodhi Road Central Market and recovered three dozen concentrators.

After the arrest of four people present in the restaurant, it was revealed that it is a big nexus and the matter is connected to the famous 'Khan Chacha' restaurant that Kalra owns.

Thereafter, on May 7, the police raided 'Khan Chacha' restaurant in Khan Market. Kalra had switched off his mobile phones as soon as he got the information about raids. The police had also raided his farmhouse in Chhatarpur, but Kalra had managed to escape and since then he was evading the arrest.

According to the police, the black-marketing of oxygen concentrators also has a connection in London. Gagan Duggal, the owner of Matrix Cellular Company, was running this racket. He used to buy Oxygen concentrators for Rs 20,000 per unit from China and send them to India. Here in India, these concentrators were being sold between Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 per unit. The CEO of Duggal's company in India, Gaurav Khanna, was involved in the black-marketing. The police have already arrested Khanna from Gurugram.

