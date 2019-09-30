Owners, fitness enthusiasts oppose SC panel's decision to seal gyms in residential areas

Gym owners in Delhi have cried foul after Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committees ordered sealing of all gyms, fitness centres, yoga and meditation centres, in residential areas of Delhi that started operating after August 12, 2008. "The order says that the gyms should be in malls and DDA markets. Only 5 per cent of gyms are in malls and DDA markets while the rest are in the residential areas. People came here for staying fit and fine. Putting a ban on gyms is like working against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement," said Paras a gym trainer. "The SC order is not right. We are here to fit our body," a fitness enthusiast said. The Delhi Gym Association has decided to approach Top Court against the order. As per the order, the sealing of such gyms and fitness centres should be completed by October 18 and report forwarded to the monitoring committee by October 22.