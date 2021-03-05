



Owner of explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani

05 Mar 2021: Owner of explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead

The owner of the vehicle, recently found parked near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home laden with explosives, was found dead on Friday, the police said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was pulled from the Kalwa creek in Mumbra.

The police said that Hiren died by suicide. An investigation into the case is underway.

Here are more details.

Update: Body recovered from Kalwa creek at 10:25 am

Hiren's body was reportedly recovered from the Kalwa creek at 10:25 am on Friday.

The man had been missing since Thursday evening. His family members had reported him missing at the Naupada police station in Thane.

A case of accidental death has been filed.

According to India Today, top officials said Hiren died by suicide. However, his family has refuted this claim.

Background: SUV carrying 20 gelatin sticks was parked near Antilia

On February 25, the police found an abandoned Mahindra Scorpio parked near Ambani's 27-story home, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks.

An attached letter reportedly said, "nITA bHABHI aur mKESH bhyya aur fEMILI ek jalak he ye agli baar ye samaan pora konnect ho ke ayega. Orijinl gaadi mein aayega. Tum pora femili ko udane ke liye intajam ho gaya hain. Sambal jana. Gud Nit."

Fact: 'Preparations made to bomb your entire family'

The threatening letter may be paraphrased as: "Nita and Mukesh Ambani and family. This is just a trailer. Next time the gelatin sticks will be connected. Preparations have been made to bomb your entire family. Mend your ways. Good night."

Investigation: Vehicle was stolen before incident, probe finds

The vehicle had been stolen from Vikhroli 10 days before the incident, the police said.

Hiren had told the police that the vehicle had broken down on February 16, so he parked it on the Mulund-Airoli Link Road, India Today reported.

When he returned to the spot the next day, the vehicle had disappeared. The alleged theft was reported to the Vikhroli police.

Story continues

Fact: Vehicle had 4 fake registration numbers

When the police found the vehicle parked 1.4 km from Antilia on Carmichael Road, it had a fake registration number and had four fake number plates. The four plates reportedly matched the registration numbers of vehicles that are part of the Ambanis' Z-plus security convoy.

Other developments: Former CM demands NIA probe

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Friday, former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Hiren was in touch with officer Sachin Vaze.

He demanded the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Vaze told India Today that both he and Hiren are from Thane, but he had not spoken to him recently.

He, however, said that cops and reporters were harassing Hiren.