Owaisi welcomes CM Reddy's decision of making 5 deputy chief ministers in AP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi appreciated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make 5 deputy chief ministers for the state. He said, "It's a good step for all the sections of society as it will build confidence in them, we welcome the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy and hope that he will do more good work in future."The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief's announced to appoint a deputy chief minister each from scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward classes, minority and Kapu communities.