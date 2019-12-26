Owaisi takes aim at PM Modi over Army Chief's remark on anti-CAA protests

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi responded to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's comment that people who are leading student protest to carry out violence are not providing leadership. He said, "His statement undermines the Modi government. Our Prime Minister writes on his website that as a student he participated in protest during emergency. Then, according to Army Chief's statement that was also wrong."Earlier in the day, the Army Chief said that leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. He added, "As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges, students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership."