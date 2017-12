Owaisi starts colour war, says "Jab hum hara pehanenge , to sab hara karenge"

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi yet again made a controversial comment and attacked the Congress and BJP party. The AIMIM chief was addressing the gathering in Hyderabad when he made a provocative statement that their using green colour is being considered a propaganda . "Aap karen to kuch nahi, par hum jab green pehnenge to pura hara karenge ..insha allah... aur hamare hare rang ke aage koi rang nahi tikega, na Modi ka rang, na Congress ka, kisi ka rang nahi khali hamara rang rahega...hara, hara, hara...," said Owaisi.