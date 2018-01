All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Triple Talaq Bill, which is expected to be discussed during the ongoing budget session and said the bill in current form was impractical, since the bill had no monetary provision for the victims of triple talaq practice. He added the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government must make provision of funds in 2018 budget for such women.