Owaisi criticizes government on Sunjuwan terror attack, says wrong to question nationalism of Muslims

While criticizing the Sunjuwan terror attack on the army camp, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the ruling PDP-BJP government of 'questioning the nationalism of Muslims'. Owaisi said that the government has not learnt anything from the previous terror attacks. He also said that Kashmiri Muslims are questioned on their loyalty when many Muslims have laid down their lives for the country. On Feb 10th, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjuwan area killing five security personnel and one civilian. In addition, ten people were injured. Total six army personnel and one civilian lost their lives and three terrorists were killed in the crossfire.