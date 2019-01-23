'Overworked' Kohli to be rested for final 2 ODIs & T20Is vs Kiwis

Napier, Jan 23 (IANS) In a bid to lessen his workload ahead of the brief limited over series against Australia at home and the rest of the busy season ahead that also comprises the Indian Premier League and the ICC World Cup in May and June, the BCCI on Wednesday announced that skipper Virat Kohli will be rested from the final two ODIs and the subsequent T20I series against New Zealand.

Opener Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Asia Cup triumph a few months ago, will captain the men-in-blue in the absence of Kohli.

"India Captain Virat Kohli will be rested for the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand and the subsequent T20I series," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia.

"There will be no replacement for Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series," he added.

Kohli's workload has often been a subject of discussion with the skipper continuously playing three T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs during India's recent tour of Australia, which immediately preceded the ongoing New Zealand tour.

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber after beating the Kiwis by 8 wickets in the opener on Wednesday.

