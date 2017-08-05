"Overwhelmed as the honor has been conferred on a common man": Venkaiah Naidu

After being appointed as the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu stated that he is overwhelmed as the honor has been conferred on a common man. A total of 771 votes were polled, of which 760 were valid votes and Naidu got 516 votes. It was a moment of celebration at Naidu's residence and his family members expressed their happiness on the win. Naidu's daughter Deepa Venkat stated that his belief on ideology made him victorious while his granddaughter Sushma stated that the family is feeling very happy and proud of him. The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10. Naidu was a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet before being pitted for the prestigious election.