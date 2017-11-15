Overdose of cricket against same opposition needs to be analysed: Kohli

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) The overdose of India playing the same opposition in Sri Lanka twice in three months, which might drive the cricket fans away, needs to be analysed, skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday.

India played the Sri Lankans in their own lair in July-August winning 9-0 across all formats. The same team will again take on the men in blue in India over three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals. The first rubber starts from Thursday here at the Eden Gardens.

Asked if this overdose of playing the same opposition again might distract the fans and result in empty stadiums, Kohli said: "I don't know that. This analysis has to be done by fans who watch the game because someone watching the game is very different from being involved in the game.

"For us, there is no rule of complacency or saying that I don't want to play this game. There is no room for that. We are at our absolute top intensity all the time. This question will be better answered by the fans who watch the game."

Kohli added that while it is not a problem for the players as they play with the same intensity, a balance needs to be maintained between engaging fans and keeping the game exciting and competitive.

"If there is too much cricket being played or there is a repetition of same series happening or not, for us, as I said, playing cricket for the country and we do what we are presented with every time.

"This analysis can be done. This definitely needs to be taken into consideration because you don't want the fans going away from the game. We have to maintain a balance of how to engage fans and at the same time how to keep players fresh and keep cricket exciting and competitive with so much cricket going around throughout the year. That point definitely will be discussed in future," Kohli said.

Kohli made it clear once again that the Indian team will not approach the upcoming Test series in a different manner just because they had whitewashed the visitors.

The Indian captain stressed on the fact that they want to maintain their consistency as a team and will take on Sri Lanka like they would have done any other team.

"Every match you play is important and every series is huge. It's not like we lose this series and you guys are not going to say nothing to us. So, everything is important when you play for the country and we don't like to differentiate. We simply want to do well as a team," he said.

"Whatever the conditions we play at, whatever combinations we need to play, we do that accordingly. Keeping in mind that winning is the most important thing and for that everyone is on the same page whether we play in India or away from India," Kohli said.

India have not lost a Test series at home since the 2012 series reversal to England.

"We have so much cricket now it's all about good preparation and keeping our energy levels up. Also making sure that we have quality practice. Not necessarily go for quantity which can lead to bad habits. When you are playing well and you are in a good zone, you overpractice and that can lead to the mindset going off.

"We have to maintain the balance and we have done really well so far in maintaining that balance," Kohli said.

India tour South Africa right after this series and Kohli said they would want to carry forward the momentum by winning here.

