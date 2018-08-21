Overall HCP India market grew 23.1% in Q2, HP leads: IDC

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The HCP (Inkjet, laser, SDM and line printers) market in India posted the highest growth (year-on-year) of 23.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, with HP (excluding Samsung Print) maintaining its leadership with 40.3 per cent market share and a 5.3 per cent growth (year on year), an IDC report said on Tuesday.

The second quarter saw a shipment of nearly 880,000 units in India, according to the IDC's "Asia Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker".

Epson remained second in the overall India HCP market with 25.8 per cent growth, followed by Canon at 19.3 per cent. Samsung Print, part of HP Inc, registered a market share of 4.3 per cent.

Inkjet shipments grew by 30.6 per cent (year on year) with a contribution of 48.1 per cent to the overall India HCP market.

"Except for the second quarter in 2017, which was largely affected by the impact of GST implementation, 2018Q2 has been the best quarter so far for Ink Tank printers with shipments accounting for 68 per cent of total Inkjet printers compared to 52 per cent a year ago," said Bani Johri, Market Analyst, IPDS, IDC India.

Laser copier segment helped Canon clock a growth of 45.4 per cent. In the copier segment, it maintained leadership with 37.7 per cent unit market share.

For HP, the launch of new ink tank models during the quarter and increased promotional activities by becoming team sponsors at India's flagship annual cricketing event Indian Premier League coupled with improved customer service helped drive the growth.

HP Inc increased its Laser HCP (printer-based) shipment by 14.5 per cent over 2017Q2 owing to strong SMB demand and government deals.

"Market is expected to continue the quarter on quarter high double-digit growth momentum in 2018Q3 but year on year growth momentum may suffer as shipments in 2017Q3 were heavily influenced by GST implementation resulting in unprecedented demand and record shipments," said Nishant Bansal, Research Manager, IPDS, IDC India.

