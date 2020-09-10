Over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). PM Modi also launched e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. Event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 10. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister for Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh also attended the event. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, “Out of all the total projects which have been inaugurated today, the main ideology behind it is that our villages in 21st century India should become power and strength of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.” “In coming 4-5 years more than Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana,” PM Modi added.