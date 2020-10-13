Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention For Over a Year, Released

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in an order dated 13 October, revoked the detention order of PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, more than a year after she was detained.

Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was detained on the eve of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories on 5 August 2019.

J&K administrative spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced the release of Mufti.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 13, 2020

Mufti’s release comes just as the deadline set by the Supreme Court was about to expire.

Also Read: ‘Detention Can’t Be Forever’: SC on Mehbooba Mufti Case

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in July, had extended her detention by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

View photos

‘Her Continued Detention Was a Travesty’

Taking to Twitter, Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said: “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all.”

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Omar Abdullah also tweeted about Mufti’s release, saying: "I am pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy.”

I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar were released in March after over seven months in detention.

Iltija had challenged Mufti’s detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on 29 September.

Iltija has argued that the petition relates to the personal liberty of Mufti, and her fundamental right to a constitutional remedy “would be rendered illusory if the hearing on the petition to quash her illegal and unconstitutional detention is delayed indefinitely.”

On 29 September, the top court asked SG Tushar Mehta to file the reply within a week to the amended application filed by Mufti's daughter. SG Mehta sought some time and said that the court will be addressed on these issues within a week. The Supreme Court had fixed the matter for further hearing on 15 October.

(With inputs from News18)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouEx-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention For Over a Year, Released . Read more on India by The Quint.