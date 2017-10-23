Over-dependence on technology might kill football: Busacca

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) FIFA Head of Refereeing Massimo Busacca on Monday said relying on technology can "kill" football.

His comments came on the back of controversies stemming from the video assistant referees (VAR) use of and video technology for the 2018 World Cup.

"Technology cannot substitute your skills. Technology can only be a help for us. But it cannot substitute human decisions. The day we will think technology can substitute human decision it will kill football, referees and everything," Busacca told reporters here.

Though FIFA president Gianni Infantino is keen on bringing video assistant referees in Russia 2018, many feel following a slew of dubious decisions at the Confederations Cup in June this year, it's not foolproof.

Busacca however said so far VAR has been positive.

"I am very positive. I don't want to be arrogant to say this for sure will be the solution for football today. We are at the beginning and we did some trials in FIFA around 75 games. But of course we are looking in Italy, Germany and other member associations who are doing this trials," Busacca said.

"I have to be honest that more I am thinking that in very difficult situations like centimetres (during an offside call) which is difficult for the referee to see. If I close my eye, and I think one of such situations in a World Cup can destroy it. In the other end, we have to continue to keep developing referees on the pitch," he added.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup saw Esther Stabuli become the first woman referee in 16 years at a FIFA male competition by refereeing the Japan- New Caledonia fixture here on October 14.

"We have to work together, the door is open for us. The level of women's referee today is quite good and some of them are officiating at the top level in their respective associations. It's not easy at physical level but they will understand this. We have to go step by step," Busacca said.

