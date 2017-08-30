Over 95 Indian textile companies at Moscow's global expo

Moscow/New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Over 95 exhibitors from India's textile industry showcased their products at the global textile and light industry expo held in Russia, industry lobby Ficci said on Wednesday.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said it organised the India Pavilion at the 49th International Textillegprom at Moscow from August 29 to September 1 in collaboration with the SRTEPC (Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council).

"Textillegprom 2017 brings together industry leaders from India, Russia, Central Asia and other countries to a single platform to interact and discuss collaboration in the textile industry. The India Pavilion comprises over 95 exhibitors from the textile industry in India," Ficci said in a statement.

"The prime objective of the participation is to realise the complementarities between the textile industries of India and Russia, and the CIS region in general. They will have structured B2B (business-to-business) interactions to explore opportunities for business partnerships," it said.

The statement added that the delegation from India to Russia -- headed by the Karnataka Minister of Textiles R.M. Lamani and Ministry of Textiles Secretary Anand Kumar Singh -- comprised of leading companies from the Indian textiles industry.

