    Over 9 kg heroin seized by BSF

    Amritsar, Sep 4 (PTI) Over 9-kg heroin was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday, a statement said.

    It said 9.6-kg heroin was found hidden inside nine packets.

    The BSF officials said the vigilant troops of the force once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India from across the border.

    An investigation into the matter is underway, the officials said. PTI JMS SUN AD

