Over 82% of Registered BE/BTech Students Appear for JEE Main

Over 82% of the registered BE/BTech students appeard for JEE Main on the third day of the exams, while over 54% of the registered B Arch/B Planning students appeared for the exam on Day 1, data shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank showed.

“Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected,” Nishank tweeted.

View photos

However, the government has also faced criticism as several students were unable to appear for the exams.

The Quint also spoke to several students who said that they had given Tuesday’s BArch exam a miss and wanted to focus on BTech or NEET.

Low attendance number were witnessed across states like Gujarat and Assam, which reported 55 percent and 50 percent attendance on the first day of the JEE exam.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday, 2 September, slammed the central government over the attendance, saying many students missed the exam due to hasty move and lack of planning to provide necessary basic arrangements and demanded re-examination.

Also Read: NSUI Demands Re-Exam for Students Unable to Appear for JEE Mains

. Read more on Education by The Quint.‘Violates Interests of Investors’: China Opposes India’s App BanOver 82% of Registered BE/BTech Students Appear for JEE Main . Read more on Education by The Quint.