Over 80 kg betel nuts seized in Assam

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized over 86 kilos of betel nuts in 910 bags valued at Rs 2.6 crore, in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Also, 10,850 kilos of black pepper in 217 bags valued at Rs 65.10 lakh were recovered from the five trucks, the DRI officials said.

The seizure was made near Dhaleswar in Cachar district of Assam.

Five trucks were intercepted of which four were found to be loaded with betel nuts and black pepper of foreign origin.

The fifth truck was found to be loaded with betel nuts of foreign origin.

The Vietnamese origin black pepper was undeclared and found concealed under the bags of betel nuts in these trucks.

Initial investigations by DRI revealed that the betel nuts and the black pepper were brought from Myanmar through towns of Champhai, Zokhawthar, located near the India-Myanmar border.

