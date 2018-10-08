Over 6000 participants featured in Saksham Pedal Delhi's second edition

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Over 6000 participants featured in different race categories of the second edition of India's Premier Cyclothon - Saksham Pedal Delhi.

Participants from all walks of life including officials from Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), school and college children, cycling professionals, amateurs and housewives took part in categories such as elite race, amateur race, open ride and green ride at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

An initiative by PCRA and DO IT Sports Management, Saksham Pedal Delhi 2018 aimed to underline the importance of socio-environmental consciousness by promoting cycling, both as a lifestyle and as an alternate means of commuting, especially for shorter distances for day to day activities such as cycling to work, riding to nearby places etc.

Commenting on the conclusion of the Cyclothon on Monday, PCRA Executive Director Alok Tripathi said: "The second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, received a fabulous response from the citizens of Delhi and provided further proof that Indians are ready to rally behind an important initiative that promotes fuel conservation and propagates less reliance on oil."

"I would like to thank the Oil PSU's and Cycling Federation of India, DO IT Sports Management and Meraki Sport & Entertainment for supporting us and bringing this cyclothon to the masses," he added.

--IANS

kk/bg